WASHINGTON Aug 28 A U.S. federal court ruled on
Tuesday that a controversial Texas redistricting map
discriminates against black and Hispanic voters, effectively
killing the new districts before they could take effect for the
Nov. 6 presidential election.
The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia issued
the ruling. The state map, passed by the Republican-dominated
Texas legislature, redrew districts in a way that reduced the
influence of minority voters, the court ruled.
November's election will instead use interim maps drawn by a
federal court in San Antonio.
The Obama administration in 2011 blocked the maps, arguing
they violated the 1965 Voting Rights Act, a law designed to
protect the voting rights of minorities, primarily blacks in
Southern states.
In blocking the map, the court could have stopped at ruling
that it had a discriminatory effect, but it took the further
step of ruling that the Texas legislature had a discriminatory
intent in its drawing of the map.
Texas Attorney General Greg Abbott said in a statement that
he would appeal the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court. He
called the ruling an extension of the Voting Rights Act beyond
what Congress had intended.
The three-judge panel consisted of Judge Thomas Griffith and
Judge Rosemary M. Collyer, who were both appointed by President
George W. Bush - formerly the governor of Texas - and Judge
Beryl A. Howell, appointed by President Barack Obama.
The case is Texas v. United States, No. 11-1303.