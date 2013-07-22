By Lisa Maria Garza

DALLAS, July 22 A woman who plunged from a roller coaster at the Six Flags Over Texas amusement park died of multiple traumatic injuries in a fall that was ruled an accident, authorities said on Monday.

Rosa Ayala-Goana, 52, died on the tracks of the 14-story-high Texas Giant ride on Friday at the amusement park in Arlington, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner said.

Police in Arlington, Texas, about 20 miles (32 km) west of Dallas, said there was no evidence that the death resulted from criminal intent.

"At this point of the investigation, it does not appear that there was any foul play or criminality associated with this tragic incident," Arlington police said in a statement.

Six Flags Entertainment Chief Executive Jim Reid-Anderson said the company was investigating the cause of the accident and that the ride had been closed.

"You can rest assured that it will remain closed until we are certain it is safe to ride," he told a conference call with analysts, hosted from the Six Flags Over Texas amusement park.

At the time that it opened in 1990, the Texas Giant ride was promoted as the tallest wooden roller coaster in the world by the park, which is operated by Six Flags Entertainment Corp. .

The wooden tracks were replaced in 2010 with steel, but the original wooden support structure was kept and the lift hill was elevated 10 feet (3 meters), according to the Six Flags Entertainment Corp website.

Reid-Anderson said it was too early to comment on the financial impact of the accident but said there might be an impact on attendance.

Oppenheimer analyst Ian Zaffino estimated visitor numbers to the Six Flags Over Texas park might drop by about 300,000 through September.

Six Flags operates 16 parks across the United States and one each in Mexico and Canada, attracting about 26 million visitors annually.