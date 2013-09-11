By Lisa Maria Garza
DALLAS, Sept 10 Investigators probing the death
of a woman who plunged from a roller coaster in July at the Six
Flags Over Texas amusement park ruled out mechanical failure as
the cause, park officials said Tuesday.
Rosy Esparza, 52, died on the tracks of the 14-story-high
Texas Giant ride at the Arlington park after falling out of her
seat as the roller coaster descended its first large hill.
Six Flags said in a statement it would not release further
details about the investigation conducted by the ride
manufacturer, internal investigators and external experts
because of pending litigation.
Esparza's relatives filed a wrongful death lawsuit on
Tuesday, alleging the park was negligent in not having an
adequate restraint system. The family is seeking more than $1
million in damages.
The ride, which closed immediately after Esparza's death,
will reopen this weekend, park officials said. At the time of
the accident, the roller coaster was equipped with a lap bar in
each train cart and the carts now will include a seatbelt and
extra padding on the lap bar.
"We are heartbroken and will forever feel the pain and
sadness of this tragic accident," park president Steve
Martindale said in a statement. "Our sincerest condolences go
out to the family and friends of Ms. Esparza.
"The safety of our guests and employees is our company's
absolute highest priority and we try to take every reasonable
precaution to eliminate the risk of accidents."