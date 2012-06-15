June 15 Insured losses from the massive hailstorms that struck the Dallas area on Wednesday could reach as much as $2 billion, based on the volume of claims insurers have already received, the Southwestern Insurance Information Service (SIIS) said on Friday.

The SIIS, a trade group that speaks for property insurers in Texas and Oklahoma, said members have already classified the storm as catastrophic. (Reporting By Ben Berkowitz; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)