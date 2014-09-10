(Adds comments from school superintendent)

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept 10 Five middle school students were airlifted to a Houston-area hospital on Wednesday after taking unknown pills, school officials said.

The eighth-grade students - three boys and two girls - at El Campo Middle School, 70 miles (110 km) southwest of Houston, suffered symptoms such as elevated heart rates after taking pills they likely received from another student.

No further information on the condition of the students was immediately available.

"It was a pill of some kind," said Mark Pool, the El Campo school superintendent. He added authorities did not know if the pills were a prescription medication or an illicit drug. (Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by G Crosse and Mohammad Zargham)