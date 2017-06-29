BANGKOK, June 29 The United States plans to sell
four Black Hawk helicopters to Thailand after initially
suspending their sale following a 2014 military coup, Thailand's
army chief said on Thursday.
"The United States government has approved our purchase
order for the four helicopters," army chief General Chalermchai
Sitthisart told reporters, adding that the army already had 12
Black Hawk helicopters.
"The matter will now be forwarded to Congress for approval,"
he said.
The U.S. embassy in Bangkok declined to comment when asked
about the four Black Hawk helicopters but said the United States
and Thailand had a "long-standing security relationship".
Thailand's military, which has a long history of
intervention in politics, ousted a democratically elected
government in May 2014 saying it had to step in to end a period
of political turmoil.
Several Western countries including the United States
criticised the takeover.
In response, the United States downgraded military and
diplomatic ties with Thailand, its oldest ally in Asia,
suspending arms sales and scaling back military exercises and
training.
Thailand, in turn, increasingly looked to other countries,
in particular China, for its defence purchases. In April it
approved a plan to purchase Chinese submarines worth $393
million.
That same month, Thailand's cabinet approved the purchase of
10 Chinese tanks worth $58 million to replace an old U.S. model.
But relations between the United States and Thailand appear
to have improved under U.S. President Donald Trump.
Trump last month spoke with the junta chief, Prime Minister
Prayuth Chan-ocha, by telephone and invited him to visit the
White House.
Following the call, Prayuth said ties with the United States
were "closer than ever".
A U.S. embassy spokeswoman, Melissa Sweeney, told Reuters by
email that over the past decade the United States had sold
Thailand military equipment worth more than $960 million,
including Black Hawk helicopters, air-to-air missile systems and
multiple naval missile and torpedo systems.
Since the coup, the approximate value of U.S. foreign
military sales to Thailand was $380 million, she said.
"Equipping has always been and remains integral to that
relationship," she said.
Army chief Chalermchai did not say how much the Black Hawk
helicopters would cost but that the military's 2017 to 2019
budget would cover the cost.
The junta has tentatively set a general election for 2018.
(Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Panu Wongcha-um; Editing
by Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Robert Birsel)