PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 29
March 29 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON Dec 17 Major U.S. theme parks in Florida and California, including Disney, SeaWorld and Universal Studios, are implementing additional security measures to screen visitors, Hearst's Orlando, Florida-based WESH-TV reported.
In a report that aired on MSNBC on Thursday, the station said that Walt Disney Co was ending sales of toy guns at its parks in Florida and California, banning visitors over the age of 14 from wearing costumes and adding secondary screenings of visitors with metal detectors.
SeaWorld Entertainment Inc is also using metal detectors at its Orlando park, the report said.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Megan Cassella; Editing by Eric Walsh)
March 29 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Chairman said he was "hard" on CEO, but still like "brothers"