By David Jones
| NEWARK, N.J.
NEWARK, N.J. Dec 4 Concert promoter Live Nation
Worldwide Inc. must provide free tickets and discount vouchers
to hundreds of thousands of customers to settle claims that it
overcharged for shows at a New Jersey arts center, a judge has
ruled.
The settlement stems from a 2009 lawsuit alleging that
concertgoers at the PNC Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey, were
overcharged for tickets by the use of deceptive practices.
One such practice was a $6 parking fee, whether or not the
attendees had a vehicle, while another was a charity fee that
was not passed on to any charity, the suit claimed. The suit
also said the company promoted no service fees on Wednesdays
that was deceptive as well.
A federal judge in Trenton, New Jersey, approved the
preliminary legal settlement on Monday. Live Nation produces
some 22,000 shows a year and owns Ticketmaster, a major sales
and distribution company.
It applies to some 363,000 customers who bought tickets
online for the PNC Bank Arts Center between June 2003 and June
2011.
Under the deal, Live Nation will provide three general
admission tickets to certain events and discount coupons for
tickets bought online.
"We're pleased," said attorney Henry Wolfe, who represented
one of the two New Jersey men who filed the lawsuit.
Live Nation said in a statement that it would not comment
beyond what is contained in the court documents "out of respect
for the judge and the process."
"We look forward to the final resolution of this matter," it
said.
A final hearing on the settlement is scheduled for March 28.
(Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and Gunna Dickson)