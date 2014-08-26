WASHINGTON Aug 26 Time Warner Cable Inc
will pay $1.1 million to resolve a Federal Communications
Commission investigation that last year found the cable and
Internet provider did not properly report multiple network
outages, the regulators said this week.
"TWC (Time Warner Cable) failed to file a substantial number
of reports with respect to a series of reportable wireline and
Voice over Internet Protocol network outages," the FCC said in a
report revealing the settlement released on Monday. "TWC admits
that its failure to timely file the required network outage
reports violated the Commission's rules."
The FCC requires providers of fixed Internet connection or
voice-over-Internet-Protocol calling to promptly report some
network outages that last 30 minutes or longer, for instance
those that potentially affect emergency response 911 facilities
or those that impact enough consumers to collectively result in
at least 900,000 minutes of disrupted Internet or phone use.
After the prompt initial notification of the outage, the
providers then have to follow up in some cases with an initial
report but always with a final report within 30 days of
discovering the outage.
Prompt access to information about how national telecom
networks are working is critical to prevent or prepare for
disruptions that could pose threats to homeland security, public
safety or the U.S. economic stability, the FCC says.
The agency's staff in September 2013 warned Time Warner
Cable that it failed to file the final report on one outage,
though it had filed a timely initial notification.
Investigating further, the FCC found that the company "had
failed to file a substantial number of Initial Reports and/or
Final Reports with respect to a series of reportable wireline
and VoIP network outages for which TWC had timely filed the
required Notifications," the regulators said in this week's
order.
Time Warner Cable submitted all missing reports by November
8, 2013, the FCC said.
After Time Warner Cable admitted that it violated the
requirements for network reporting, the FCC's Enforcement Bureau
and the company agreed to settle with the monetary civil penalty
and a three-year compliance plan to properly report all network
outages in the future, the FCC said.
"We look forward to working with the FCC to ensure that its
reporting rules are properly implemented and followed," a Time
Warner Cable spokesman said in a statement on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Bernard Orr)