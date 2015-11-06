NEW YORK Nov 6 The U.S. bond market's gauge of
inflation expectations rose on Friday as a
stronger-than-forecast rise in domestic wages in October
bolstered the view there is some wage pressure that lift
inflation toward the Federal Reserve's 2 percent target.
Average hourly earnings rose 0.4 percent in October, double
what analysts polled by Reuters had expected. In September, this
measure of wages was unchanged on the month, which missed
expectations.
The yield premium between U.S. 10-year Treasuries notes
over 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected
Securities grew near 1.60 percentage points, the
widest in eight weeks, according to Tradeweb data.
(Reporting by Richard Leong)