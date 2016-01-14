NEW YORK Jan 14 The U.S. bond market's gauges of inflation expectations stabilized on Thursday as oil prices rebounded from multi-year lows set earlier due to anxiety about oversupply and anemic global energy demand.

The yield differences between Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular U.S. government debt, or TIPS inflation breakeven rates, shrank to their tightest levels since autumn.

The five-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 1.17 percentage points, up 0.7 basis point from late on Wednesday. It had fallen to 1.15 points earlier Thursday, which was the lowest since late October, according to Tradeweb.

The 10-year breakeven rate slipped to 1.44 percentage points in earlier trading, which was the lowest since late September before edging up 1.45 points, flat on the day.

U.S. oil futures were at 1422 GMT up 2 percent at $31.11 a barrel after slumping to $30.28 earlier. On Wednesday, they fell to $29.93 which was last seen in December 2003. (Reporting by Richard Leong)