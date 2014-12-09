WASHINGTON Dec 9 The White House on Tuesday will roll out a new program aimed at getting U.S. consumers to buy tires that will enable cars to get better mileage and take better care of them to cut down on tire-related crashes.

The program, which will encourage consumers buying replacement tires to choose low rolling resistance tires, which cost more initially than those with more friction but increase fuel economy and save money on gasoline.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that if 10 percent of replacement tires sold in the United States each year were upgraded to tires with lower rolling resistance, consumers would save more than $200 million in fuel costs and cut carbon pollution by 690,000 tonnes per year.

Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx will announce the program at a White House event on Tuesday featuring a NASCAR stock car and driver, a White House official said.

The program requires a formal rule-making, which the administration wants to finish by 2017.

The administration also plans to highlight tire safety during the next month, working with tire manufacturers, retailers and oil and gas companies to explain how tire inflation, balance, alignment and rotation can prevent crashes.

For example, Bridgestone Americas will offer free tire inspections, and Goodyear will provide free inflation pressure services, the White House said.

About 11,000 U.S. crashes per year are related to tire problems, the White House said. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton)