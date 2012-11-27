WASHINGTON Nov 27 Major tobacco companies must
take out advertisements saying they deliberately deceived the
U.S. public about the danger and addictiveness of cigarettes, a
federal judge ruled on Tuesday.
The ruling in U.S. District Court for the District of
Columbia attempts to finalize the wording of the advertisements
that the judge first ordered in 2006 after finding the companies
violated federal racketeering law.
Tobacco companies fought a public admission of deception,
calling it a violation of their free speech rights.