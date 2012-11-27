* Advertising campaign will say companies deceived public
* Companies could try to appeal order in 13-year-old case
By David Ingram
WASHINGTON, Nov 27 Major tobacco companies that
spent decades denying they lied to the U.S. public about the
dangers of cigarettes must spend their own money on a public
advertising campaign saying they did lie, a federal judge ruled
on Tuesday.
The ruling sets out what might be the harshest sanction to
come out of a historic case that the Justice Department brought
in 1999 accusing the tobacco companies of racketeering.
U.S. District Judge Gladys Kessler wrote that the new
advertising campaign would be an appropriate counterweight to
the companies' "past deception" dating to at least 1964.
The advertisements are to be published in various media for
as long as two years.
Details of the campaign - like how much it will cost and
which media will be involved - are still to be determined and
could lead to another prolonged fight.
Kessler's ruling on Tuesday, which the companies could try
to appeal, aims to finalize the wording of five different
statements the companies will be required to use.
One of them begins: "A federal court has ruled that the
defendant tobacco companies deliberately deceived the American
public by falsely selling and advertising low tar and light
cigarettes as less harmful than regular cigarettes."
Another statement includes the wording: "Smoking kills, on
average, 1,200 Americans. Every day."
The wording was applauded by health advocates who have
waited years for tangible results from the case.
"Requiring the tobacco companies to finally tell the truth
is a small price to pay for the devastating consequences of
their wrongdoing," said Matthew Myers, president of the Campaign
for Tobacco-Free Kids, an anti-tobacco group in Washington.
The major tobacco companies, which fought having to use
words like "deceived" out of concern for their free speech
rights, had a muted response.
"We are reviewing the judge's ruling and considering next
steps," said Bryan Hatchell, a spokesman for Reynolds American
Inc.
Philip Morris USA, a unit of Altria Group Inc, is
studying the decision, a spokesman said. A spokesman for a third
major defendant, Lorillard Inc, had no immediate comment.
The Justice Department, which urged the strong language, was
pleased with the ruling, a spokesman said.
Kessler's ruling considered whether the advertising campaign
- known as "corrective statements" - would violate the
companies' rights, given that the companies never agreed with
her 2006 decision that they violated racketeering law.
But she concluded the statements were allowed because the
final wording is "purely factual" and not controversial.
She likened the advertising campaign to other statements
that U.S. officials have forced wayward companies to make.
The Federal Trade Commission, she wrote, once ordered a
seller of supposed "cancer remedies" to send a letter on its own
letterhead to customers telling them the commission had found
its advertising to be deceptive.
"The government regularly requires wrongdoers to make
similar disclosures in a number of different contexts," Kessler
wrote.
Early in the long-running case, the Justice Department hoped
to extract $280 billion from the companies to pay for a smoking
cessation program and other remedies.
It later dropped the demand to $14 billion, and then Kessler
ruled she could not force them to pay for such a program at all.
Tobacco companies are separately battling in court with the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) over the warning labels
on tobacco products. The FDA has proposed new, graphic warning
labels - one of which includes a photo of a man with a hole in
his throat - that companies consider a free speech violation.
When Kessler first ordered the advertising campaign in 2006
- setting off six years of debate on the wording - the
statements were to run on major television networks, in
cigarette packaging, as full-page newspaper ads and on corporate
websites.
The idea was to "structure a remedy which uses the same
vehicles which defendants have themselves historically used to
promulgate false smoking and health messages," she wrote then.
But in the years since, "the types of media in which
defendants convey commercial messages of this nature have
changed dramatically," Kessler wrote on Tuesday.
Perhaps, she added, the ads should also be in the online
versions of newspapers.
The case is USA v. Philip Morris USA, et al, U.S. District
Court for the District of Columbia, No. 99-cv-02496.