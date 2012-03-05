WASHINGTON, March 5 The Obama
administration on Monday appealed a decision that a U.S. Food
and Drug Administration regulation requiring tobacco companies
put large, graphic health warnings on cigarette packages and
advertising was unconstitutional.
U.S. District Judge Richard Leon last week ruled that
requiring tobacco companies to include the graphic labels, which
included images of rotting teeth and diseased lungs, was a
violation of their free-speech rights under the Constitution.
Leon ruled that the warning labels were too big and that the
government has numerous other tools at its disposal to deter
smoking such as raising cigarette taxes or including simple
factual information on the labels rather than gruesome images.
(Reporting By Jeremy Pelofsky; editing by Carol Bishopric)