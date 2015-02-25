By Jessica Dye
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 25 Three major U.S. tobacco
companies including R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co, Lorillard Inc
and Altria Group's Philip Morris USA will pay $100
million to settle hundreds of federal lawsuits over smoking,
according to an announcement from plaintiffs' lawyers on
Wednesday.
The agreement will cover more than 400 lawsuits filed in
federal court in Florida by smokers or their families, according
to the announcement. The settlement will not cover cases that
have gone to trial or already reached a verdict.
Philip Morris and R.J. Reynolds will each pay $42.5 million,
and Lorillard will pay $15 million, according to a lead lawyer
for plaintiffs, Joe Rice of law firm Motley Rice.
It is the first major agreement reached by the three
companies to resolve a chunk of so-called Engle cases, named
after a former class action brought by Florida residents over
injuries or deaths they said were caused by tobacco-related
medical conditions.
In 2006, the Florida Supreme Court overturned a $145 billion
award for the class and ruled that plaintiffs had too many
individual issues to proceed as a group. However, the court said
plaintiffs could bring individual lawsuits based on findings
from earlier in the litigation that nicotine is addictive and
that tobacco use can cause a variety of diseases, including
cancer.
After that ruling, thousands of cases were filed in Florida
federal and state courts. In 2013, Liggett Group and its parent
company Vector Group Ltd paid $110 million to nearly
5,000 smoking lawsuits against it.
Murray Garnick, associate general counsel for Altria Client
Services, said the agreement was in the company's best interests
and that it intended to vigorously defend unsettled Engle cases,
including those in state court.
R.J. Reynolds Assistant General Counsel Jeff Raborn said the
agreement presented a unique opportunity for the company, an
indirect subsidiary of Reynolds American Inc, to put the
federal litigation behind it.
Lorillard was not immediately available for comment.
Shares of Lorillard were up 0.2 percent in morning trading,
while Reynolds American and Altria each gained 0.3 percent.
(Reporting by Jessica Dye; Additional reporting by Alison
Frankel; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)