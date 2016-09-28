Sept 28 A bride and groom got a surprise
celebrity attendee at their wedding photo shoot when Hollywood
star Tom Hanks stopped by as they were having their photos taken
at New York's Central Park.
The Oscar winner was jogging at the weekend when he saw
newlyweds Elisabeth and Ryan having their photos taken and
joined in, even taking a selfie with the delighted couple.
Hanks, who added he was an ordained minister and joked that
he could step in "if the guy cancels", congratulated the couple
before resuming his jog.
"Ryan, you're a lucky man. Elisabeth, you've done well for
yourself," Hanks told the couple as he posed for a photo with
them.
(Reporting By Reuters Television)