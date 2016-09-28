Sept 28 A bride and groom got a surprise celebrity attendee at their wedding photo shoot when Hollywood star Tom Hanks stopped by as they were having their photos taken at New York's Central Park.

The Oscar winner was jogging at the weekend when he saw newlyweds Elisabeth and Ryan having their photos taken and joined in, even taking a selfie with the delighted couple.

Hanks, who added he was an ordained minister and joked that he could step in "if the guy cancels", congratulated the couple before resuming his jog.

"Ryan, you're a lucky man. Elisabeth, you've done well for yourself," Hanks told the couple as he posed for a photo with them.

(Reporting By Reuters Television)