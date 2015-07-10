(Water district official confirms tentative settlement; adds

By Steve Gorman
LOS ANGELES, July 9 Actor Tom Selleck has
tentatively settled a Southern California court complaint that
accused him of illegally tapping the public hydrant of a nearby
water district to supply his ranch in the midst of a crippling
drought, a district official said on Thursday.
Attorneys for Selleck and the Calleguas Municipal Water
District in Ventura County, north of Los Angeles, reached an
accord that must now go to the agency's board for approval at a
meeting set for next Wednesday, said Eric Bergh, the agency's
resources manager.
Bergh confirmed the deal was struck on Thursday, but said
terms were confidential until it was finalized.
"Staff believes the tentative settlement is a positive step
towards an ultimate resolution of this matter," Bergh said in an
email message to Reuters.
Neither Selleck nor representatives for the performer were
immediately available for comment. The 70-year-old actor first
gained fame playing a private detective in Hawaii on the 1980s
television series "Magnum, P.I."
He now stars on the CBS police drama "Blue Bloods."
The Calleguas district filed a complaint on Monday in
Ventura County Superior Court accusing the entertainer of
illegally exporting the district's water out of its service
area.
The complaint said the water district spent nearly $22,000
to hire a private investigator and discovered that several times
from 2013 into 2015 a water-tender truck filled its tanks from a
public hydrant in the community of Thousand Oaks and delivered
that water to Selleck's nearby ranch.
The complaint comes as California copes with a devastating
four-year drought that has damaged the state's
multibillion-dollar agriculture industry and led to mandatory
water cutbacks on cities and towns averaging 25 percent of their
usual supplies.
In November 2013, the water district sent a cease-and-desist
order to Selleck, warning it would take legal action against the
actor unless the alleged illegal water deliveries to his
property were halted.
