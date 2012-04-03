Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday:
April 3 Airplanes were grounded at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DWF) on Tuesday due to "heavy storms and tornadoes in the area," a spokesman for American Airlines said.
Spokesman Tim Smith had no information on the number of flights grounded.
AMR said it would have to inspect aircraft at DFW for hail damage and that might lead to further delays. (Reporting By Kyle Peterson; Editing by Greg McCune and Sandra Maler)
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday:
RIYADH, Feb 24 Saudi Arabia's King Salman starts a month-long Asian tour on Sunday to build ties with the world's fastest growing importers of Saudi oil and promote investment opportunities, including the sale of a stake in its giant state firm Saudi Aramco.
LONDON, Feb 24 (IFR) - Morgan Stanley has launched a senior coverage group in its Europe, Middle East and Africa fixed income capital markets business, which will be headed up by former financial institutions group co-head Cecile Hillary.