April 3 Airplanes were grounded at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DWF) on Tuesday due to "heavy storms and tornadoes in the area," a spokesman for American Airlines said.

Spokesman Tim Smith had no information on the number of flights grounded.

AMR said it would have to inspect aircraft at DFW for hail damage and that might lead to further delays. (Reporting By Kyle Peterson; Editing by Greg McCune and Sandra Maler)