April 6 Hundreds of flights from Dallas-Fort
Worth International Airport were canceled for a fourth
consecutive day on Friday after a swarm of tornadoes touched
down in the area on Tuesday, damaging more than 100 planes on
the ground, American Airlines said.
American Airlines canceled 296 flights Friday and added 17
extra flights to move people from places where they had been
diverted earlier in the week, spokeswoman Rhonda Rathje said.
The storm damaged more than 100 American Airlines planes on
the ground at the world's eighth busiest airport, mostly from
hail, and 51 of those remain out of commission, she said.
The large number of damaged aircraft has led to fewer
aircraft available and prompted the cancellations, she said.
The number of cancellations should decline to only 27
flights on Saturday and one on Sunday, she said.
About a dozen tornadoes touched down in the Dallas
metropolitan area on Tuesday, damaging hundreds of buildings and
injuring at least 17 people. No one was killed.
Passengers at the airport were rushed away from windows to
stairwells and bathrooms during the storm. More than a thousand
passengers were stranded at the airport Tuesday night.
