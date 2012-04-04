* No deaths reported, at least 17 people injured
* Planes grounded, damaged by hail at airport
* Storm moves on to Arkansas, Louisiana and Oklahoma
(Updates with injuries)
By Judy Wiley
DALLAS, April 3 Up to a dozen tornadoes skipped
through the densely populated Dallas-Fort Worth area in Texas on
Tuesday, ripping apart homes, tossing tractor-trailer trucks
into the air and injuring at least 17 people, b ut there were no
reported deaths.
Ten to 12 tornadoes touched down during a massive storm that
brought chaos from high winds, rain and hail to the nation's
fourth most populous metropolitan area, said National Weather
Service meteorologist Jesse Moore.
Many of the 6.3 million area residents were forced to
scramble for safety as the storm bore down during the early
afternoon, when schools and workplaces were open.
Seven people were injured in the suburb of Arlington,
police said. Most suffered only minor injuries but one person
hit by a falling tree was in critical condition, said Arlington
police spokeswoman Cheryl Carpenter.
In one of the hardest hit areas south of Dallas, Lancaster,
tornadoes damaged 300 structures.
Of the 10 people injured in Lancaster, two of them were
severely hurt, said Lancaster police spokesman Paul Beck.
Authorities were amazed that no one was killed given the
intensity of the storm, the number of tornadoes and the
population density of the area.
"We dodged a big bullet ... It really is a miracle," Dallas
Mayor Mike Rawlings said in an interview on CNN.
The survival rate from a tornado is higher during the
daylight hours because people are more likely to hear or see the
warnings and take cover, meteorologists said. Twisters are most
deadly when people are sleeping at night, they said.
One tornado lifted trucks like toys in the Flying J Truck
Plaza in Dallas, said truck driver Michael Glennon, who caught
the destruction on his video camera as debris swirled through
the air.
"We've seen roofs blown off, houses totally flattened,
tractor-trailers knocked over," Moore said.
On Tuesday evening, the storm system moved east into
Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana with the potential of producing
high winds and more tornadoes, Moore said.
Sixth-grader Hailey Pellerin said she and other students had
just started lunch when teachers quickly herded students back to
their classrooms in their southwest Arlington elementary school.
"We had to duck and cover for two hours," she said. The
students were seated, lined up against a wall in their
classrooms and covered their heads. "The power went out so it
was dark and hot."
The tornado passed about 200 yards (180 meters) from the
school, her father David Pellerin said.
"We were so lucky because it came so close but passed by the
two schools my kids attend," said Pellerin, the father of three.
US TORNADO SEASON STARTS EARLY
Some 110 planes were damaged by hail and 400 flights
canceled at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, the eighth
busiest in the world, stranding thousands of passengers. Another
40 incoming flights were diverted.
During the height of the storm, witnesses at the airport
said the sky turned dark and passengers were herded away from
windows and into stairwells and restrooms.
The U.S. tornado season has started early this year.
Tornadoes have been blamed for 57 deaths so far in 2012 in the
Midwest and South, raising concerns that this year would be a
repeat of 2011, the deadliest year in nearly a century for the
unpredictable storms.
In 2011, there were 550 tornado deaths, including 316 lives
lost on April 27 in five southern states, and a massive tornado
that killed 161 people in Joplin, Missouri, on May 22.
Tuesday's tornadoes in Texas could prove more costly than a
hailstorm nearly a year ago in the Dallas area that caused more
than $100 million in insured losses. That April 15, 2011, storm
was less damaging in terms of hail and winds.
Insurers have already lost as much as $2 billion during the
2012 tornado season, mostly from a record March 2 outbreak. That
follows record-breaking losses of $26 billion during the 2011
tornado season.
(Additional reporting by Jon Nielsen, Marice Richter, Corrie
MacLaggan, James Kelleher, Kyle Peterson, Ben Berkowitz and
Karen Jacobs; Writing by Andrew Stern and Greg McCune; Editing
by Lisa Shumaker)