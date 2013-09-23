By Heide Brandes
MOORE, Okla., Sept 23 The chairman of a New
York-based investment bank that lost more than half its
employees in the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, handed out $1,000
debit cards on Monday to victims of last May's deadly tornado in
Oklahoma, as it continued its program of helping others who
suffered devastating loss.
Howard W. Lutnick, chairman of Cantor Fitzgerald LP, which
was located on one of the top floors of the World Trade Center
when hijacked planes flew into the buildings in 2001, gave the
debit cards to more than 2,000 families affected by the massive
tornado that struck Moore, Oklahoma, on May 20.
The Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund distributed the debit
cards to families identified by the Moore School District as
having a child enrolled in local public schools at the time of
the tornado and whose homes were damaged or destroyed.
Cantor established the fund after 658 of its 960 employees
perished in the Sept. 11 attacks. The money has been used to
help families of Cantor employees who died, as well as victims
of disasters since 2001 such as Hurricane Katrina, Superstorm
Sandy, the Asia tsunami and the Haiti earthquake.
"We know loss better than almost any company," Lutnick said.
"We said we were going to rebuild the company with a purpose,
and that purpose was to take care of the families of our
employees."
Laura Whitthorn, a Moore resident, said the debit card was a
welcome relief. Her children were not among those killed when
the massive tornado struck Plaza Towers Elementary school
although they attend the school.
"They didn't get to have birthday parties this year, so it
would be nice to be able to buy them new clothes and things,"
Whitthorn said. "Part of it will go to make repairs on the
house. We have duct tape holding the house together."
The Moore tornado, rated at the highest EF5 level at its
peak, struck the town and adjacent areas with winds estimated up
to 210 miles per hour. It's path was up to 1.3 miles wide and 17
miles in length.
Among those killed were seven children at Plaza Towers
school, which did not have a tornado shelter.