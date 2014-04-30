* Most deaths in Arkansas and Mississippi
By Emily Le Coz
TUPELO, Miss., April 29 At least 34 people were
killed in tornadoes unleashed by a ferocious storm system that
razed neighborhoods in the southern United States over the last
three days and threatened more destruction in heavily populated
parts of the South on Tuesday.
In Arkansas and Mississippi, the hardest hit of six states
struck by the storm, there have been 27 confirmed storm-related
deaths and more than 200 people injured as tornadoes reduced
homes to splinters, snapped trees like twigs and sent trucks
flying through the air like toys.
Deaths were also reported in Oklahoma and Iowa on Sunday,
and Alabama and Tennessee on Monday.
The White House said President Barack Obama declared a major
disaster in Arkansas and ordered federal aid to supplement state
and local recovery efforts.
Makeshift shelters have been set up for thousands of
families forced out of their homes while the National Guard,
local police and residents who had lost all their possessions
sifted through the rubble looking for more victims.
"People were running around screaming, trying to find their
kids. There was nothing left," Melba Reed said as she described
the aftermath of a tornado in Louisville, Mississippi, a town of
about 7,000 in the central part of the state.
The tornado that ripped through Mississippi's Winston County
on Monday packed winds of up to 200 mph (322 kph), according to
the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.
In Tupelo, Mississippi, police went from house to house,
searching for victims and trying to seal gas leaks.
In Park Hill, a traditionally black and densely populated
neighborhood of Tupelo, the sound of chainsaws reverberated in
the air as children joined adults to help remove debris and
residents handed out grilled hotdogs on the streets to anyone in
need of food.
"The damage is overwhelming, but the outpouring of people to
help lend a hand is overwhelming, too," said Denise Hardin, who
works at the Tupelo Housing Authority.
'UNDER THE GUN'
More than 2,000 houses and 100 commercial properties have
been reported damaged, and there is a risk of worse to come.
A massive area home to tens of millions of people stretching
across large parts of the South and into Pennsylvania and Ohio
was under some threat from the storm system that spawned the
tornadoes, forecasters said.
"We will see tornadoes again today," said Bill Bunting,
operations chief at the National Weather Service's Storm
Predictions Center in Norman, Oklahoma. "Unfortunately, the
areas that are under the gun today are the same ones that were
under the gun yesterday."
More storms are expected on Wednesday, potentially
threatening northern Florida, southeast Alabama, the Carolinas
and parts of West Virginia, Bunting said. There is also some
threat to parts of Pennsylvania and Ohio.
Southern and eastern Mississippi as well as central and
western Alabama were at greatest risk from tornadoes, damaging
winds and hail, he said.
Utility companies said tens of thousands of customers along
the path of the storm were without power on Tuesday morning,
with the worst outages in parts of Alabama and Georgia.
In western North Carolina, fire department personnel used
boats to rescue people from homes and vehicles hit by flash
floods during the night.
Residents of Arkansas' central Faulkner County, where most
of the damage occurred, sorted through the rubble as they tried
to piece their lives back together.
"When you talk about a tornado, it's just in a matter of
moments that your whole home is missing, your belongings, your
personal effects," said Matt Payne, a volunteer helping in the
relief efforts.
(Reporting by Robbie Ward and Emily Le Coz in Tupelo,
Mississippi, Curtis Skinner in New York, Colin Sims in Vilonia,
Arkansas, Verna Gates in Birmingham, Kevin Gray in Miami, John
Peragine in Lake Lure, North Carolina, Tim Ghianni in Nashville,
Tennessee and Scott DiSavino in New York; Writing by Jon
Herskovitz; editing by Gunna Dickson , Sharon Bernstein and
Simon Cameron-Moore)