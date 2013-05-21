MOORE, Okla. May 21 About 237 people were injured by the massive tornado that pounded Oklahoma and the number of dead may rise beyond the current official count of 24, Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin said on Tuesday.

"We don't have any firm numbers on the numbers of deaths that have been experienced," Fallin said. "There may have been bodies that may have been taken to local funeral homes." (Reporting by Carey Gillam; Writing by Scott Malone; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)