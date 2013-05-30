(Updates with warning includes oil hub of Cushing)
May 30 Tornado warnings urging residents to seek
cover immediately in parts of northern Oklahoma were issued on
Thursday, raising concern about another powerful storm after a
twister in the area killed 24 people and injured more than 300
last week.
One of the tornado warnings included Cushing, Oklahoma,
which is a critical hub for the U.S. oil markets and home to
over 65 million barrels of crude oil storage.
The warnings were put in effect for parts of several
counties north of Oklahoma City, according to Corey Mead, a
meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction
Center.
Oklahoma City and Moore, Oklahoma, which were struck by the
fatal EF5 tornado on May 20, were not immediately part of
Thursday's warnings but were within a severe weather forecast
area extending over a wide area of the Plains states and
Midwest.
"It looks like it is going to be an active severe weather
day," Mead said. "The Oklahoma City area is definitely at risk
of tornadoes."
Severe weather is forecast for a large area of the central
United States extending from north of Dallas, Texas all the way
to near the Canadian border in Wisconsin, according to a
National Weather Service map.
Oklahoma City's KFOR television showed video of a dark cloud
a few miles from Cushing, which is the delivery point for the
U.S. oil futures contract. Oil traders were closely watching the
storm for any sign of damage to infrastructure.
Major centers of population potentially in the path of the
storms include St. Louis; Little Rock, Arkansas; and near the
Chicago and Milwaukee areas.
The tornado on May 20 that struck Moore, a suburb of
Oklahoma City, damaged some 13,000 homes.
Residents of Moore were watching the storms warily. Kristen
Pupek, whose neighborhood was slightly damaged, said she was
going about her life on Thursday.
"The way I see it, we can't all just sit around and worry
about when the next tornado is going to hit," she said.
Moore has been hit by four damaging tornadoes in the last 15
years, including two rated at the strongest EF5 level.
(Reporting by Greg McCune; Editing by Paul Thomasch and
Marguerita Choy)