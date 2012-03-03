GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares eke out 19-mth high, dollar holds firm
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Asian shares inched to 19-month highs on Tuesday as the potential for economic stimulus in the United States lifted the dollar, bond yields and Wall Street stocks.
March 2 Tornadoes ripping through Indiana on Friday killed 13 people, state officials said.
In Kentucky, five people were killed in tornado-related storms, Governor Steve Beshear's office said on Friday.
(Writing by Philip Barbara; Editing by Peter Cooney)
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Asian shares inched to 19-month highs on Tuesday as the potential for economic stimulus in the United States lifted the dollar, bond yields and Wall Street stocks.
* China consumer inflation quickens to fastest pace since May 2014
NEW YORK, Feb 13 New York City is threatened by an "affordability crisis" because rising housing prices have significantly outpaced wage growth, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Monday.