UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
WASHINGTON May 22 U.S. President Barack Obama will travel to the Oklahoma City area on Sunday to see the devastation caused by tornadoes this week and to talk to families affected by the storm, White House spokesman Jay Carney said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts