WASHINGTON May 20 U.S. President Barack Obama declared a major disaster in Oklahoma after deadly tornadoes struck the state on Sunday and Monday and ordered federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts, the White House said on Monday.

The White House said aid can include grants for temporary housing, home repairs, uninsured property losses and other recovery efforts.

Obama spoke by telephone with Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin earlier on Monday, the White House said. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Eric Beech)