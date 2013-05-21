MOORE, Okla. May 21 The official death toll from the tornado that swept through the Oklahoma City suburb of Moore is expected to rise to 91 from 51, the Oklahoma medical examiner's office said early on Tuesday.

The office had not yet received the 40 more bodies that had been retrieved from the rubble in Moore, but had been told by emergency services to expect them, an official said. (Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Alison Williams)