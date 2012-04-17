By Zelie Pollon
| SANTA FE, N.M., April 17
SANTA FE, N.M., April 17 New Mexico tourism
officials on Tuesday are launching a new slogan, "New Mexico
True," that they hope will change perceptions of the state as
"barren," "dull" or merely "close to Arizona," as focus-group
participants said last year.
The goals of the slogan and advertising campaign are to lure
to the state adventure-seeking young people with a "thirst for
authenticity" and to combat the misconception that there's
nothing to do in New Mexico, said state tourism secretary
Monique Jacobson.
"New Mexico is about site doing, not sightseeing," Jacobson
told Reuters. "It's a place with true beauty, adventure and
rich, authentic experiences."
The $2 million campaign kicks off on Tuesday in Texas,
Arizona and Colorado.
Television advertising spots, created by Austin, Texas-based
Vendor Inc., highlight couples, families and individuals
relaxing in natural hot springs, kayaking, making pottery or
guiding llamas down winding forest paths.
Print ad tag lines include "Adventure that feeds the soul
begins here." Another is an effort to appeal to those who suffer
from heat waves in their home states: "A state can be a
beautiful air conditioner."
The campaign got off to a rocky start earlier this year when
its casting call ad requested Caucasian or light-skinned
Hispanic actors. Newspaper editorials castigated state officials
for a lack of tact.
Jacobson declined to comment on the casting call, saying:
"We hope that's behind us now. The spot really does celebrate
New Mexico."
New Mexico's $5.5-billion tourism industry - its
second-largest, behind oil and gas - employs more people than
any other industry in the state, accounting for 56,000 jobs. Yet
the state ranks 38 in the country in terms of number of
visitors, according to Jacobson.
Some 29.8 million people visit New Mexico each year, but
many of them are just passing through. The state gets 13 million
overnight visitors per year, Jacobson said.
Among the state's recent visitors are Judy Hargis, 64, and
Walt Hargis, 70 from Colorado. The couple was headed to Texas
but said heavy rainfall made them change their minds and come to
Santa Fe.
"I'm surprised at how beautiful it is here compared to
eastern Colorado, where it's dry, flat and the wind blows all
the time," Judy Hargis said last week.
Ron Pomerantz, 58, and Karen Pomerantz, 60, were passing
through Santa Fe last week on a cross-country road trip from
south Florida to Juno, Alaska. Ron Pomerantz called Santa Fe a
"great little town with galleries unlimited."
"Our trip is short this time around, but we'll come back and
spend some time because New Mexico looks a lot better than Texas
and it's not Arizona," he said.
(Editing By Corrie MacLaggan and Greg McCune)