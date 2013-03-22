WASHINGTON, March 22 The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration on Friday said it will close 149 air traffic control towers effective April 7 to meet required automatic spending cuts.

Another 40 towers previously slated for closure will remain open, the agency said in a statement.

"We heard from communities across the country about the importance of their towers and these were very tough decisions," Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood said. "Unfortunately we are faced with a series of difficult choices that we have to make to reach the required cuts under sequestration." (Reporting by Doug Palmer)