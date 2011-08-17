WASHINGTON Aug 17 U.S. auto safety regulators have denied a request to formally investigate complaints alleging potential airbag failure in certain Toyota Motor Corp (TM.N)7293.T Corollas.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Wednesday it had reviewed a petition by a Williamsburg, Virginia, couple and eight other complaints and concluded that a defect was unlikely.

The "review did not uncover any defect trend," NHTSA said, adding that it would continue to monitor any new complaints.

Toyota could not immediately be reached for comment.

It was the second time this year the agency cleared the Corolla of possible mechanical problems. NHTSA investigated steering complaints in 2009 and 2010 Corollas before concluding in May that it had found no defects.

Toyota was the subject of massive recalls, mainly in the United States, in 2009 and 2010 for mechanical and equipment problems related to floormats that jammed accelerators and gas pedals that did not spring back as designed.

NHTSA said its consumer complaint database includes similar reports of potential airbag failure in comparable compacts made by Ford Motor Co (F.N), Honda Motor Co (7267.T), Hyundai Motor (005380.KS) and General Motors Co (GM.N).

The agency said it found nothing remarkable in the complaint rate between the 2008 Corolla and the other vehicles.

(Reporting by John Crawley, editing by Dave Zimmerman)