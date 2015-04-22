(Corrects name of committee to Senate Finance from House Ways
and Means)
WASHINGTON, April 22 A committee in the U.S.
Senate voted to approve aid for workers who lose their jobs due
to trade, part of a package of bills key to closing a Pacific
trade pact.
The Senate Finance Committee voted 17 to 9 for an extension
of trade adjustment assistance, which Democrats had demanded to
accompany a bill to fast track trade deals through Congress.
The White House has said passage of the fast-track bill is
critical to nailing down the 12-nation Trans-Pacific
Partnership, a trade pact central to President Barack Obama's
strategic "pivot" toward Asia.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Eric Beech)