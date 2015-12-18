* E-commerce giant has lobbied to stay off list
* Blacklist inclusion would be a blow to reputation
* U.S. body "concerned" by weak enforcement
(Recasts, adds Alibaba comment)
WASHINGTON/SHANGHAI, Dec 17 Chinese e-commerce
giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has avoided being named
on a U.S. blacklist for sites hosting the sale of fake goods, a
victory for the firm after lobbying hard to avoid inclusion on
the list.
The U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) said, though, it was
"increasingly concerned" about Alibaba's enforcement programs
and warned it must make a greater effort to stop the sale of
pirated and counterfeit products on its online platforms.
Inclusion on the annual list of the world's most "notorious
markets" for sales of pirated and counterfeit goods, while not
carrying direct penalties, would be a blow to Alibaba's efforts
to shed perceptions its sites are riddled with fakes.
The firm has pushed hard over the last few months to avoid
being named on the list, concerned it could drag down its share
price after coming under renewed pressure this year over
suspected counterfeits on its platforms.
"Counterfeiting is an issue all global e-commerce companies
face, and we are doing all we can to address and fight it," an
Alibaba spokesman said in an emailed statement to Reuters.
"We will continue to work with brands, governments and our
sellers to maintain the integrity of our marketplaces."
Alibaba's Taobao Marketplace and Alibaba.com were both
previously on the piracy blacklist, which highlights markets
linked to significant intellectual property infringement.
Alibaba.com was removed in 2011 and Taobao in 2012 after efforts
to work with sellers of legitimate goods to clean up the sites.
Since then, the Chinese e-commerce giant has worked toward
enforcing anti-counterfeit procedures, but the U.S. trade office
said it was unclear what effect these measures have had.
"Despite these new procedures, USTR is increasingly
concerned by rights holders' reports that Alibaba Group's
enforcement program is too slow, difficult to use, and lacks
transparency," the trade office said in a statement on Thursday,
referring to complaints from trademark holders that sell
merchandise on the site.
In October, The American Apparel and Footwear Association
urged the trade office to blacklist Taobao for persistent
intellectual property rights violations.
The trade office said on Thursday it would continue to
monitor the sites over the coming year to see if overall efforts
to remove fakes and penalize counterfeit sellers are effective.
(Reporting by Megan Cassella in WASHINGTON and Adam Jourdan in
SHANGHAI; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Christopher Cushing)