UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
WASHINGTON, June 25 Nine U.S. senators on Tuesday urged President Barack Obama to suspend U.S. trade benefits for Bangladesh until the country, where 1,100 people died in a garment factory collapse in April, makes progress on working conditions.
"We urge that the administration suspend Bangladesh's eligibility for GSP (General System of Preferences), and establish a roadmap and timeline for reinstatement based upon tangible improvements in worker safety and related labor law reforms," the senators said.
Obama is expected to decide by the end of June whether to suspend Bangladesh from the GSP program.
(Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Bill Trott)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources