WASHINGTON, June 25 Nine U.S. senators on Tuesday urged President Barack Obama to suspend U.S. trade benefits for Bangladesh until the country, where 1,100 people died in a garment factory collapse in April, makes progress on working conditions.

"We urge that the administration suspend Bangladesh's eligibility for GSP (General System of Preferences), and establish a roadmap and timeline for reinstatement based upon tangible improvements in worker safety and related labor law reforms," the senators said.

Obama is expected to decide by the end of June whether to suspend Bangladesh from the GSP program.

