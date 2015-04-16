WASHINGTON, April 16 U.S. lawmakers on Thursday
introduced a bipartisan bill in the Senate and House of
Representatives to streamline the passage of trade deals through
Congress.
A summary of the bill, released by Senate Committee on
Finance Chairman Orrin Hatch, the panel's top Democrat, Ron
Wyden, and the Republican chairman of the House Committee on
Ways and Means, Paul Ryan, said it would have new negotiating
objectives on currency manipulation and human rights.
