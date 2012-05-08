* Says Iran influence a "major threat" to region

* Calls on White House to negotiate more trade deals

By Doug Palmer

WASHINGTON, May 8 The U.S. Congress' top Republican on Tuesday called for deeper U.S economic engagement with Latin America, but also expressed concern over Iranian influence in the region and the "alarming willingness" of some governments to abandon international norms.

"In both Colombia and Mexico, and the entire hemisphere, the U.S. must be clear that we will not disengage in the fight for free markets and free, secure people," U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said in remarks prepared for delivery at the U.S. State Department.

"We must be clear that we will be there, with our friends and partners in the region, committed to fighting and winning the war for a free, stable, and prosperous hemisphere," Boehner said, speaking to the Council of Americas, an organization representing companies that do business in the region.

Boehner is due on Tuesday to receive an award from the group for his work last year on winning congressional approval of free trade agreements with Colombia, Panama and South Korea.

The pacts were negotiated during the Republican administration of former President George W. Bush, but President Barack Obama, a Democrat, did not submit the agreements to Congress until late 2011, after negotiating changes to make them more palatable to Democrats and securing a commitment for renewal of a worker retraining program known as trade adjustment assistance.

"When the Colombia Free Trade Agreement enters into force (on May 15), it will be an important moment for the prosperity of our hemisphere. It is equally important that the Panama Free Trade Agreement be fully implemented in the months ahead," Boehner said, referring to the Obama administration's ongoing work with Panama to implement that agreement.

Boehner said it was important the United States "keep the momentum going" by negotiating new agreements to open markets to American exports, and said he was disappointed Obama has not sought legislation known as "Trade Promotion Authority" which would help the White House do that.

Meanwhile, Boehner called Iran's attempt to gain influence in the region a "major threat" to democracy and prosperity.

Iranian President Mahmoud Admadinejad's visit to Venezuela and Cuba "underscored the designs Iran has for expanding its influence in Latin America, and its eagerness to forge bonds with governments in the Western Hemisphere that have demonstrated a lesser interest in freedom and democracy," Boehner said.

In an apparent reference to Argentina's expropriation of Spanish oil giant Repsol's subsidiary YPF and the billions in unpaid debt obligations the country still owes foreign investors, Boehner said the United States "must also be clear about what we expect from all of our neighbors."

"We will insist that every nation honor the rule of law, meet its obligations, and respect international norms. That means paying debts to bondholders; honoring legal commitments and the decisions made by international arbiters; and respecting private property," Boehner said.

"Some governments in the region have demonstrated an alarming willingness to drift away from such norms when it suits their objectives. When this occurs, it's harmful not only to the people of those countries, but to the potential of all of the Americas. And it cannot be excused." (Reporting By Doug Palmer; Editing by Vicki Allen)