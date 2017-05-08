OTTAWA May 8 Canadian Finance Minister Bill
Morneau will discuss trade and infrastructure financing during a
bilateral meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin at
the G7 meeting in Bari, Italy later this week, a senior Canadian
finance official said on Monday.
While trade is not part of the formal agenda of the meeting
of finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of Seven
rich nations in Italy this week - and which has sparked tensions
between Canada and the United States - it will be discussed as
part of the broader economic growth discussion and Morneau will
raise the issue with Mnuchin, the source said.
(Reporting by Andrea Hopkins, editing by G Crosse)