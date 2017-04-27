(Recasts with quotes from Trudeau)
By David Ljunggren
OTTAWA, April 27 Canadian Prime Minister Justin
Trudeau said on Thursday he had urged U.S. President Donald
Trump not to withdraw from the North American Free Trade
Agreement because it would cause a lot of pain on both sides of
the border.
The White House said earlier that Trump told the leaders of
Canada and Mexico in separate calls on Wednesday that he would
not terminate the NAFTA treaty at this stage, but would move
quickly to begin renegotiating it with them.
Trump, who says NAFTA has been a disaster for American
workers, has threatened several times to walk away from the
three-nation pact unless major changes are made. Mexico is the
third member.
"He (said on the call) he was very much thinking about
canceling and I highlighted quite frankly ... that a disruption
like canceling NAFTA, even if it theoretically eventually might
lead to better outcomes, would cause a lot of short and
medium-term pain," said Trudeau.
"That's not something that either one of us would want so we
agreed that we could sit down and get to work on looking at ways
to improve NAFTA," Trudeau told a televised news conference in
Gray, Saskatchewan.
Any move to break up NAFTA would cause great economic damage
to Canada, which sends 75 percent of all its exports to the
United States.
Trump's administration has yet to formally advise the U.S.
Congress of its intention to open negotiations.
A Canadian source familiar with the matter said Trudeau had
added in his comments to Trump that pulling out of NAFTA would
be counter-productive.
Canadian officials have so far taken a largely restrained
attitude to Trump's harsh language on NAFTA, describing it as a
negotiating tactic ahead of the talks.
That said, government ministers have made clear Canada could
slap sanctions on the United States if it decided to impose
protectionist measures such as a border tariff.
Trudeau, asked about possible trade retaliation, said Canada
preferred to work with the United States constructively but
added: "There's no question there's a broad range of options and
paths available to us that we're looking at."
He did not give details but the Trump administration on
Monday moved to impose tariffs on imported Canadian lumber that
mostly feeds U.S. homebuilding.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Tom Brown)