WASHINGTON May 6 U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur
Ross said on Saturday that threats of retaliatory trade actions
from Canadian officials "are inappropriate" and will not
influence the department's final determinations regarding U.S.
import duties on Canadian softwood lumber.
"We continue to believe that a negotiated settlement is in
the best interests of all parties and we are prepared to work
toward that end," Ross said in a statement issued by the
Commerce Department.
On Friday, Canadian Prime Minster Justin Trudeau said his
government would study whether to stop U.S. firms from shipping
thermal coal from ports in the Pacific province of British
Columbia in response to the lumber duties.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Matthew Lewis)