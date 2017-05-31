(Adds details, background)
OTTAWA May 31 The Canadian government will give
around C$850 million ($630 million) in aid to help the softwood
lumber industry after the United States imposed duties on
exports, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
Most of the aid will be in the form of loans and loan
guarantees, said the source, who requested anonymity because of
the sensitivity of the situation. A formal announcement will be
made on Thursday.
A spokesman said Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr could
not confirm the size of the package. Carr is in charge of
determining how best to help the industry.
The Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had
already said it would help the industry in the wake of
Washington's move last month.
U.S. producers called for the duties, alleging Canadian
exports are unfairly subsidized. Canada denies this is the case.
Ottawa struck back earlier this month, threatening to ban
shipments of U.S. thermal coal from Pacific ports and suggesting
sanctions against products from Oregon.
($1 = 1.3497 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and
David Gregorio)