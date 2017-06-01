OTTAWA, June 1 Canada will give C$867 million (US$642.22 million) in aid to the softwood lumber industry after the United States imposed duties on exports and is prepared to offer more help in future, the government said on Thursday.

Most of the aid - up to C$605 million - will be in the form of loans, loan guarantees and commercial financing, it said in a statement. Reuters revealed the outlines of the aid package on Wednesday. ($1 = 1.3500 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)