By David Lawder
| WASHINGTON, March 3
A group of U.S. and Mexican
refrigerant gas makers asked the U.S. Commerce Department on
Thursday to impose anti-dumping duties on imports of
Chinese-made R134a, the coolant most widely used in automotive
air conditioners and home refrigerators.
The petitioners alleged that supplies of the gas imported
from China are being sold for less than fair value, and are
seeking dumping margins of 150 percent to over 200 percent.
In a similar case involving other refrigerant blends, the
Commerce Department imposed preliminary antidumping duties
ranging from 92 percent to 210 percent.
James Cannon, a lawyer for the group, said China has
overbuilt capacity to produce 200,000 tons of hydrofluorocarbon
refrigerants, enough to supply the U.S. market four times over
and is selling the product under cost.
"China has no inherent cost advantage for this product," he
said, adding that the bulk of Chinese production is aimed at the
United States.
The Commerce Department is due to make a preliminary
decision on whether the North American manufacturers have been
injured, and anti-dumping duties could be imposed as early as
Aug. 10 if the case runs to the normal deadlines, Cannon added.
The American Hydrofluorocarbon Coalition, which filed the
case, includes Amtrol Inc, Arkema Inc, Chemours Co
, Honeywell International Inc, Hudson Technologies
Inc, Mexichem Fluor Inc, Worthington
Industries Inc and the International Association of
Machinists and Aerospace Workers.
(Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Alan Crosby)