WASHINGTON Dec 15 The U.S. International Trade Commission confirmed duties on imports of carbon and alloy steel wire rod from China on Monday after finding the goods injured the U.S. industry.

The unanimous vote was the final step in imposing anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on goods from companies including Benxi Steel, Rizhao Steel Wire Co, Hunan Valin Xiangtan Iron & Steel Co and Jiangsu Shagang International Trade Co, a subsidiary of Jiangsu Shagang Group .

The complaint was made by ArcelorMittal USA, Charter Steel, Evraz Pueblo, Gerdau Ameristeel, Keystone Consolidated Industries and Nucor Corporation. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)