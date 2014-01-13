WASHINGTON Jan 13 The United States is asking
China to participate in formal talks over Chinese duties on U.S.
high-tech steel exports following a World Trade Organisation
dispute.
U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman said on Monday that
the United States disputed China's statement that it had brought
duties on grain oriented flat-rolled electrical steel (GOES) in
line with WTO rules. Such steel is used in the cores of
high-efficiency transformers, electric motors and generators
The United States brought the steel case in 2010 after China
accused U.S. exporters of "dumping" - or selling at unfairly low
prices - on the Chinese market and levied punitive duties on the
steel imports. The WTO decided in favor of the United States in
2012.
"The WTO found that China's duties are inconsistent with WTO
rules. We were right, and China was wrong," Froman said.
"Unfortunately, it appears that China has not corrected
those inconsistencies."
Attorneys for the USTR's office said China had reduced the
rate of duties, but had not complied with the WTO ruling.
The office said the action to seek consultations marked the
first time the United States had initiated a WTO proceeding to
challenge a claim by China that it had complied with a WTO
dispute ruling.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Bernadette Baum)