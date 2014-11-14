WASHINGTON Nov 14 The U.S. Department of
Commerce confirmed steep duties on imports of carbon and alloy
steel wire rod from China after ruling the products were being
sold below cost in the U.S. market and received unfair levels of
government subsidies.
Importers of goods from companies including Benxi Steel
, Rizhao Steel Wire Co, Hunan Valin Xiangtan Iron &
Steel Co and Jiangsu Shagang International Trade Co,
a subsidiary of Jiangsu Shagang Group, face
anti-dumping duties of up to 110.25 percent and anti-subsidy
duties of up to 193.31 percent, according to a decision dated
Thursday. (For details, see here)
The complaint about imports of carbon steel and alloy steel
rod from China, which totaled $313 million in 2013, was made by
ArcelorMittal USA, Charter Steel, Evraz Pueblo,
Gerdau Ameristeel, Keystone Consolidated Industries and Nucor
Corporation.
The U.S. International Trade Commission is to make its final
decision in the case, which will determine whether duties go
ahead, by Dec. 26.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by James Dalgleish)