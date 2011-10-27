WASHINGTON Oct 27 The U.S. Commerce Department on Thursday said it had set preliminary anti-dumping duties of up to 193.54 percent on about $80 million of steel wheels from China it said were being sold at unfairly low prices.

The decision is a victory for Accuride Corporation ACW.N based in Indiana and Hayes Lemmerz International HAYL.PK based in Michigan, which filed the case back in March.

President Barack Obama's administration, since taking office in January 2009, has now imposed anti-dumping duties on 23 different products from China.

In 15 of the cases, it also has imposed "countervailing" duties to offset Chinese subsidies.

The cases have been a source of friction between the two countries, with China often accusing the United States of protectionism in imposing the duties.

The U.S. arm of German company SolarWorld SWVG.DE filed the latest petition earlier this month, asking for anti-dumping duties of more than 100 percent and additional countervailing duties on solar modules and cells from China.

In its announcement on Thursday, the Commerce Department set a preliminary anti-dumping duty of 141.38 percent on steel wheels made by Shanghai Yata Industry Company Limited and Zhejiang Jingu Company Limited and a preliminary duty of 110.58 percent on steel wheels made by Jining Centurion Wheels Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

It hit eight other Chinese exporters with a 125.98 percent preliminary duty and said all other Chinese producers and exporters would face a 193.54 percent preliminary duty. (Reporting by Doug Palmer; editing by Eric Beech)