(adds comments from China's commerce ministry)

WASHINGTON Jan 23 The U.S. Commerce Department said on Monday it made a final finding that bus and truck tires from China were dumped at below market prices and were unfairly subsidized.

The department determined final subsidy rates ranging from 38.61 percent to 65.46 percent and antidumping margins ranging from 9 percent to 22.57 percent, it said in a statement.

In 2015, U.S. imports of more than 8.9 million truck and bus tires from China were worth $1.07 billion, the statement said.

The International Trade Commission, which must find damage to U.S. industry for the tariffs to remain in effect, is expected to release its conclusion on March 6.

China's Ministry of Commerce said the finding was extremely unfair and gravely harmed China's interests, according to an article on China's state radio website, citing Wang Hejun, head of the trade remedy and investigation bureau at the Ministry of Commerce.

Prinx Chengshan (Shandong) Tire Co Ltd faces an antidumping duty of 9 percent and other producers in China face a 22.57 percent rate, the U.S. Commerce Department said.

The Commerce Department calculated final subsidy rates of 38.61 percent for Double Coin Holdings Ltd and 65.46 percent for Guizhou Tyre Co Ltd. The department established a final subsidy rate of 52.04 percent for all other producers in China, the statement said.

The findings result from a probe launched last year after a petition by the United Steel, Paper and Forestry, Rubber, Manufacturing, Energy, Allied Industrial and Service Workers International Union.

(Reporting by Eric Walsh; Additional reporting by Sue-Lin Wong in Beijing; Editing by Leslie Adler & Simon Cameron-Moore)