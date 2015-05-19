CEDAR FALLS, IOWA May 19 U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton wants any trade legislation to address concerns over "currency manipulation," a statement that puts her at odds with the White House over granting Trade Promotion Authority (TPA) to the president.

"It needs to try to address the manipulation of currency," Clinton said at a roundtable during a campaign stop in Iowa.

The Senate is to vote on TPA this week, a key measure that will move President Barack Obama closer to enacting a key 12-nation Asia Pacific Trade deal that is part of his diplomatic pivot to Asia.

