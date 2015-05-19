(New throughout, adds veto threat, dispute settlement
disagreement)
By Amanda Becker
CEDAR FALLS, IOWA May 19 Democratic U.S.
presidential contender Hillary Clinton set up a potential clash
over sensitive trade legislation with the White House on
Tuesday, urging steps to prevent currency manipulation and
lawsuits by foreign companies against governments.
The White House also ratcheted up pressure on lawmakers,
threatening to veto legislation that could help seal a Pacific
trade pact if Congress forced sanctions against trading partners
who artificially weaken their currencies.
The Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) has pitted Obama against
some fellow Democrats, including leading liberal, Massachusetts
Senator Elizabeth Warren.
Clinton, the leading Democratic presidential contender, made
her first substantial statement on the issue on Tuesday. Her
intervention could strengthen Democratic opposition to the deal,
which is part of Obama's diplomatic pivot to Asia and a
centerpiece of his second-term legislative agenda.
"It needs to try to address directly or indirectly the
manipulation of currency by countries that would be trade
partners," Clinton said at a roundtable during a campaign stop
in Iowa.
"That's been a big source of us not being as competitive as
we want to be."
Clinton also said rules allowing companies to sue foreign
governments over health, environmental and other policies, which
would be part of the TPP, were "a problem," echoing concerns
raised by Warren.
Obama is trying to build support in Congress for the TPP and
Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said in a letter to senators that
U.S. officials are reaching out to TPP partners to establish
"new approaches to addressing unfair currency practices."
The Senate is to vote this week on the measure to streamline
trade talks that will move Obama closer to enacting the TPP,
which would cover 40 percent of the global economy that is seen
as a counterbalance to China's rising economic and diplomatic
clout.
If fast-track authority is granted to the White House, then
Congress must vote yes or no on any trade deal that is
negotiated, without the chance to make any amendments.
Supporters of sanctions against currency cheating say many
trading partners in Asia such as Japan, Singapore, Malaysia and
Vietnam run substantial trade surpluses with the U.S. that may
be a result of undervalued currencies.
The administration argues that approach would lay the United
States open to charges that Federal Reserve policies were aimed
at reducing the value of the dollar.
"An enforceable currency provision in our trade agreements
could give our trading partners the power to challenge
legitimate U.S. monetary policies," Lew said in the letter. Lew
and a White House spokesman warned that Obama might veto a bill
that included enforceable currency provisions.
Clinton, under pressure from the party's left wing to take a
definitive stand on the TPP, said she wanted to see what
amendments to trade legislation were adopted in the Senate
before deciding whether to throw her support behind the Asia
Pacific deal.
"I want to judge the final agreement," Clinton said. "I have
been for trade agreements, I have been against trade agreements.
I try to make the evaluation on what I thought they would
produce."
Clinton made the comments during her second visit to Iowa,
the state that kicks off the presidential nominating battle in
early 2016.
(Reporting by Amanda Becker; Additional reporting by Jason
Lange in Washington; Writing by David Chance; Editing by Alan
Crosby, David Gregorio and Andrea Ricci)